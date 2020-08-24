Pikes Peak Marathon with pandemic precautions in place

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Pandemic precautions in place during this years Pikes Peak Marathon.

The Pikes Peak Ascent was cancelled because racers would have to be bussed back down to the start line.

Runners were spread out more than usual at the starting line to observe social distance requirements. Masks were required at start and finish lines per Manitou Springs city rules.

Runners were released 10 at a time to accommodate for social distancing.

The pre- and post-race gatherings were either canceled or minimized to discourage gathering.