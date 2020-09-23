Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity competes for $25,000 grant from State Farm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,– Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is competing for a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help improve the community.

U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity has until October 2 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes, and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day.

On November 4, the top 40 receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program provides exterior repair help for

seniors (65+), veterans, and cost-burdened families whose household income is 30%-80% area

median income (about $24K-$65K for a family of four).

The Home Repair Program promotes awareness of the need for permanent, affordable housing; expands community relationships and awareness through volunteerism; and promotes the leveraging of community support through efficiently stewarding donor dollars and talents.

>>Click here to vote.