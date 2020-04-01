Pikes Peak Community Foundation provides relief funding for nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF), in partnership with Pikes Peak United Way and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, is awarding grants from an Emergency Relief Fund to nonprofits in the area.

A committee is issuing those monetary awards for organizations that prioritize immediate human needs related to food, shelter, safety and health care to the most vulnerable populations.

The Emergency Relief Fund, activated in times of emergency – such as one declared by a state or municipal agency, is designed connect donors to nonprofits in need – and nonprofits in need to funding.

The PPCF Emergency Relief Fund recently announced additional grant awards to local nonprofits. So far 22 grants, totaling $429,000, have been awarded to local, qualifying organizations since March 20.

As of March 27, the PPCF Emergency Relief Fund has raised more than $580,000 for El Paso and Teller Counties combined, and has received requests totaling more than $3 million.

Applications for nonprofit assistance are being accepted on a continuous basis for immediate, mid and long-term efforts.

The Emergency Relief Fund Grants Committee is comprised of representatives from PPCF, Pikes Peak United Way, and the El Paso County/City of Colorado Springs Regional Office of Emergency Management, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), a citizen who has been a victim of a previous local disaster (Waldo Canyon, Black Forest Fires), and the Colorado Springs Health Foundation.

PPCF will continue to provide relief as necessary through this pandemic.

If you are a nonprofit that would like to apply for funding, or if you are able to contribute to the fund, click here.