Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers seek man accused of killing cat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are actively searching for Shane Carty and, if you have information regarding his whereabouts, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

PPACS said on September 28 at about 1:30 p.m., witnesses say Carty threw a domestic short-hair cat from the balcony of a third-floor apartment building on East Pikes Peak Avenue.

The three-year-old cat, “Zayn” died from injuries sustained in the fall. Zayn’s owner and the Animal Law Enforcement Division of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are working to locate Carty.

An active warrant is in place for Carty’s arrest.

As always, PPACS allows individuals to provide anonymous tips and operates separately from law

enforcement.

You may submit information safely and anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers

online at crimestop.net, the P3 app, by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. Please

call 911, if appropriate.