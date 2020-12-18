Pies and Grinders organizes fundraiser for local restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s no secret that COVID-19 restrictions have been difficult for locally-owned restaurants and retailers to navigate.

This week the owner of Pies and Grinders Dan Dreyfuss has come up with an idea that he thinks could make a big difference. The idea is for folks to visit their favorite shops in town and buy gift cards.

Dreyfuss said an amount of $25 would be great then in January Dreyfuss will hold a silent auction for those gift cards and disburse funds as needed.

“We’re gonna reach out to mom and pop places and just say hey what would help you next month if we paid your electric bill? If we paid your rent? If we, you know, cleared your food bill with your vendor? You know, what would help you the most,” Dreyfuss said.

Dreyfuss asks gift cards be dropped off at one of the Pies and Grinders locations or you can also email them at piesandgrinders@gmail.com. Dreyfuss said businesses in need will be able to apply for funds next month.