DENVER (KDVR) — Push button starts could be saving your car from Colorado’s 2020s wave of car theft.

Several Colorado authorities including the Colorado State Patrol, Auto Theft Prevention Authority, Division of Insurance and Division of Motor Vehicles have identified an increase in thefts of certain late-model Kias and Hyundais. These cars are being stolen more than 10 times as often as in 2019 and now make up a large share of the total number of cars stolen in the state.

These models have physical key systems, unlike many later makes and models with remote key features. Even among Kias and Hyundais themselves, thieves target physical key models more frequently than touchless fob ignitions.

These vehicles do conform to the U.S. Market Security Standard for new vehicles. Still, these vehicles are being stolen in high numbers.

The total theft of these vehicles has skyrocketed tenfold since 2019.

In 2019, there were 845 reported thefts of Kias and Hyundais. Last year, there were 10,319.

These vehicles make up a disproportionate share of Colorado’s stolen vehicles. Of the motor vehicles stolen in 2022, 13% were Kias and 12% were Hyundais.

The share of passenger vehicles that are Kias or Hyundais is even higher. Together, those two makes represented about one-third of all stolen passenger vehicles in 2022. Kias were 15% of all stolen passenger vehicles and Hyundais another 15%.