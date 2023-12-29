DENVER (KDVR) — One small dog caused a big issue on Wednesday after getting stuck in a drainage pipe.

On Wednesday morning, Harvey, a beagle, ran after a small creature and became stuck in a drainage pipe at the Little Dry Creek Dog Park. When it became clear Harvey wasn’t going to leave of his own accord, Westminster Police Department’s Animal Management officers and firefighters responded to the scene to help out.

Thankfully, Harvey is safely back in the arms of his humans, but the process was not an easy one, according to the Westminster Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Harvey was stuck in a drainage pipe that began on dry land but ended in the creek, which isn’t so dry during this season. A lieutenant from the fire department donned a cold-water suit and entered the icy, snow-lined creek in case Harvey exited the pipe on the creek end.

Westminster fire crews donned cold-water suits to rescue the beagle. (Credit: Westminster Fire Department)

Westminster Police Department’s animal management officers arrived on scene before firefighters. (Credit: Westminster Fire Department)

Harvey posed for some beauty shots before he was reunited successfully with his owner. (Credit: Westminster Fire Department)

Harvey was reunited successfully with his owner. (Credit: Westminster Fire Department)

Still, officers were unable to reach the beagle. Ultimately, the crews used an air bottle on the creek end of the pipe to agitate the air inside and encourage Harvey to figure out how to move back out of the pipe.

Harvey is happily reunited with his owners, and the technical rescue left no one injured.