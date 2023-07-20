PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe weather moves through Southern Colorado Thursday

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran / People help to push van stuck in storm on Radiant Drive and North Academy Boulevard

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Ping pong ball-sized hail hit some areas of the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, July 20 as the threat for severe weather continues across Southern Colorado.

Outside the FOX21 News studio on Wooten Road in Colorado Springs, ping pong ball-sized hail was captured around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, along with rain and some wind.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, flooding near East Platte Avenue and Wooten Rd. was seen as FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran captured photos.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran / Flooding near Platte and Wooten on Thursday, July 20, 2023 Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran / Flooding near Platte and Wooten on Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted just before 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, reminding motorists to not drive through standing water. “Turn around, don’t drown,” warned CSFD.

Several vehicles were seen driving through flood waters near Maizeland Road and North Academy around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran / Flooding near Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Several people were seen helping each other out as their vehicles became stuck on the roads. The below video is from Radiant Drive and N. Academy Blvd. where bystanders were seen helping to push a van through the flooded street.

FOX21 Viewer Photos/Videos of the Storm:

Amanda Larson Hail

If you have photos or videos of the storm, we want to see them. Email us at news@fox21news.com.