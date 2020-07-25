PHOTOS: Cardboard cutout ‘fans’ fill seats, masked players as baseball returns

New York Mets employees place cutouts of fans in the seats before the opening day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Texas Rangers starter Lance Lynn (35) throws the first pitch of an opening day baseball game to Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl as Rangers’ Robinson Chirinos catches and home plate umpire Jim Reynolds looks on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The pitch was the first ever in a regular season game at Globe Life Field, the Rangers’ new ballpark. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The Chicago White Sox, top, and Minnesota Twins hold a black ribbon for social justice before the White Sox’s home opener baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cutout photos of people are set up in the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in preparation the Texas Rangers opening day baseball game. The Rangers host the Colorado Rockies on Friday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Empty seats are seen in Busch Stadium before the start of an opening day baseball game for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants kneel during a moment of silence prior to an opening day baseball game Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The lower level seats at Globe Life Field are filled with cardboard cutouts depicting fans, dubbed “DoppleRangers,” as Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez delivers to Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo during the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

AP — A cardboard cutout of Tommy Lasorda at Dodger Stadium. The shouts of Tom Hanks hawking hot dogs at the Oakland Coliseum. A shot of Cubs pitcher Jon Lester sitting in the bleachers at Wrigley Field.

With every pitch, with every swing, with every inning in empty parks across the majors, this looks, sounds and feels like the most bizarre season in big league history.

“Going to be 2020 coronavirus baseball,” Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole said.

Players wearing masks. Social distancing in the dugout. New rules. A skewed, 60-game season.

Plus, another sign of the times: Salutes to the Black Lives Matter movement, with players kneeling before and during the national anthem.

All of this against the backdrop of barren ballparks — no spectators allowed. Some teams are putting cardboard cutouts with fans’ faces into the box seats. You can have your dog’s likeness in the stands, too.

To make up for the stadium silence, clubs are piping in artificial crowd noise. It sounds like cheering, sort of. Perhaps the most unique audio effect is in Oakland: Hanks sold peanuts there as a teen, and the A’s are blending his voice into the vendor track.