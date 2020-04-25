Photographer helps capture 2020 memories in a safe manner

COLORADO SPRINGS— 2020 has been hard on families, but a local Colorado Springs photographer is helping you capture the year safely.

Meghan Cabrera is doing this to help provide a safe alternative for those who are missing out on photography right now.

Cabrera has been offering digital composites with images that clients sent to her by taking an image and placing it into another background.

It can be a cell phone image or an image you take with a camera you have at your house. She offers composites for newborns, pets, children, maternity, seniors, and pretty much anything

you can think of.

It’s a safer alternative for photoshoots during this time for those who are missing out on their sessions.

Take a look at her work on Facebook.