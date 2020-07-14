Phone scam targeting registered sex offenders in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has received reports of scammers calling different registered Sex Offenders and pretending to be a deputy using the name Sergeant Jason Cook.

The caller is threatening them with arrest if they don’t pay $1,000 in Safeway gift cards to remedy a non-existent warrant. Their goal is to steal money.

EPSO says the scammers use technology called a “Spoof App” where it can appear the call is coming from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number. These criminals will often ask you to pay in a way that makes it difficult for you to get your money returned by asking you to wire money, transfer money to an account, or asking you to load money onto a gift card/prepaid card. Anyone who asks you to pay this way is attempting to scam you.

Deputies would like to remind the community to never provide personal or financial information over the phone. EPSO will never ask individuals to make payments to remedy fines or to clear warrants over the phone.

If you feel you have been the victim of this type of scam, or if you have information, you are encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555, or the local law enforcement agency in which you reside.