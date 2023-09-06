(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning the public about two recent phone and email scams circulating in the Colorado Springs community.

According to CSPD, the scammers are using ‘spoofed’ phone numbers or emails that appear to be from the police department or Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities).

The scammers are apparently telling victims they have warrants and in order to clear them, they need to pay money to the police. In other instances, the scammers claim to be utility workers and are telling victims they haven’t paid their bills in the last three months and need to pay immediately or their electricity will be shut off.

Both scams include asking for payment via gift cards, bitcoin, or other non-standard payment methods, according to CSPD.

“CSPD wants to let the community know that CSPD or Colorado Springs Utilities will never ask someone to pay for a warrant. If a caller asks for payment for a warrant, this should be an immediate sign that it is a scam,” warned police.

CSPD advises that if community members are unsure if someone calling them is from the police department, to hang up and call (719) 444-7595 and select option 8 to speak to a representative who can determine if the caller works for CSPD or not.

If you have fallen victim to these scams, call the CSPD Non-Emergency line at (719) 444-7000 to make a report.