Peyton Manning answers call for blood donation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The call for healthy community members to donate blood amid the coronavirus pandemic was answered Thursday by former Denver Bronco Peyton Manning.

Manning and some friends visited Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora to make the donation.

If you’re able to donate blood or platelets, please call 720-777-5398 to be screened over the phone and to schedule an appointment at the Blood Donor Center at Children’s Hospital Colorado on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Elsewhere in Colorado, use this link to find a Vitalant location near you, or if you’re out of state, search for additional blood banks in your area.

More information:

Children’s Hospital says its top priority is keeping donors safe. They are proactively taking precautions to prevent exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) such as:

· disinfecting all shared surfaces in between donors

· screening all donors and technicians

· spacing chairs 6 feet apart and providing food sealed in individual packages

Convalescent plasma donor information:

If you previously had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test and are fully recovered, your plasma antibodies might be helpful for future patients. You must be 14 days symptom free (no cough, fever or shortness of breath) and have proof of a confirmed positive COVID-19 test in order to qualify to donate.

Children’s Hospital is currently collecting information and will be in touch soon if they have the need for you to donate.

Call 720-777-3557 or email ConvalescentPlasma@childrenscolorado.org to see if you qualify.