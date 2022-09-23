FILE – Rioters are seen outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (KXRM) — A man from Peyton has been sentenced for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 49-year-old Thomas Patrick Hamner of Peyton, will spend 30 months in prison, before he is placed on three years of supervised release. Hamner must also pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Hamner fought over a police barricade and also joined others in the mob that pushed a large metal sign into a defensive line formed by law enforcement. Hamner pleaded guilty on May 17, 2022, to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Hamner was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, and was later indicted on a total of six charges, including five felonies. Hamner has pleaded not guilty to the remaining five charges and is awaiting further court proceedings.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, that number includes “over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.”