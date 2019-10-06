Peyton family gets free heater after NICU bills take over

PEYTON, Colo. — Our first freeze is within reach and one southern Colorado family is getting a free furnace just in time.

A non-profit called Feel the Love works with companies to give families in-need free heaters or air conditioners.

The Abendschein family was their most recent recipient.

Sam Abendschein and his wife were expecting a baby and bought a home in Peyton. Abendschein said everything inside his home is pretty old, including their heater.

When their baby was born at 37 weeks weighing just 4 pounds 14 ounces, all their money that was meant to fix the house went to NICU bills instead.

Saturday, Lennox has donated a furnace and thermostat and HVAC Solutions is donating the materials, permits and other items necessary for the installation and a number of our employees are donating their time so the family can stay warm this winter.

Sam Abendschein said he was blessed to receive a new furnace for free.

“We do heating and air conditioning every day for people that’s our job, it’s nice to be able to give back to the community. It makes you feel good when you find somebody in need,” said Jason Leimkuhl with HVAC Solutions. “It just gives [our staff] a warm fuzzing feeling to give back, knowing that they’re helping someone have a safe, reliable heating system.”

The program is nomination-driven, tap here for more details.