Cañon City murder suspects arrested in North Carolina

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — UPDATE (10/7): According to police, arrest warrants for Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn were issued charging them with second degree murder.

An extradition hearing was held for Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn on Monday. Both have waived extradition and are awaiting transportation back to Fremont County. The extradition date has not yet been set.

Investigators are still in the process of determining the relationship between Richard Fay, Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn. The investigation in this case is continuing both locally and in North Carolina.

Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding this case to call the Cañon City Police Department. Tips can be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn will remain in the Gaston County Jail pending extradition on the charges in this case

______________________________________________________________________________

Authorities in Gastonia, North Carolina have located persons of interest in a Cañon City homicide that occurred on Sept. 28, 2019.

Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn are being detained on drug charges unrelated to the homicide in the Gaston County Jail.

On Oct. 4, authorities in North Carolina received a tip that led them to Pogorzelski and Blackburn at a gas station near a relative’s house.

Cañon City Police detectives are in the process of preparing arrest and search warrants for the vehicle, phones and other property that were in their possession.

In September, police responded to the 600 block of Spruce Court for a gunshot being heard. Police say once on scene they found 39-year-old Richard Fay dead in front of a residence in the area.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding this case to please contact the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.