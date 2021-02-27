Person who abandoned dog in Colorado Springs may face charges

HSPPR is looking for the person who abandoned this dog in Colorado Springs on February 18, 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement officers are searching for a person who apparently abandoned a dog near Centre Court Park in Colorado Springs.

Officers say they received a call about the white husky-type dog, on the loose, on February 18. Officers were able to contain the dog and bring it back, safely, to the Humane Society. Later, they say, a witness provided video footage which showed a dark red, newer model, Ford SUV pull up to Centre Court Park, let the dog out, and drive away.

The area of the incident is located east of South Marksheffel Boulevard, north of Bradly Road.

Animal Law Enforcement is now investigating this case of abandonment. If you have any information about who this vehicle belongs to or who might have owned this dog, please call 719-302-8798.

They could be charged with cruelty to animals.

The dog, now named Rev, was adopted late in the day yesterday.

HSPPR is reminding the public that if they are no longer able to keep their pet, they can make an appointment with HSPPR to safely surrender the animal.