(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a stabbing.

According to CSPD, the victim received minor injuries after an argument over personal property.

CSPD is investigating, and the suspect left the area before officers arrived.