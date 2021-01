COLORADO SPRINGS — Galley Blvd. between Academy & Rinehart closed for several hours after one person was hit by a car around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Colorado Springs police told FOX21 that a person was hit by a car near the Applebee’s in the area. This was the scene just about an hour ago, the person was sent to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.

🚨 #BREAKING: Galley & Academy will be closed for several more hours while ⁦@CSPDPIO⁩ investigates auto-pedestrian crash. The person is in the hospital with serious injuries. The driver(s) stayed on scene. Details on ⁦@FOX21News⁩ tonight! pic.twitter.com/EwGF7aH6kd — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the driver or drivers remained on the scene.

While police investigated, they asked the public to avoid the area.