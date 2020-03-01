Person rescued after fall at Pulpit Rock Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS– A person was rescued at Pulpit Rock Open Space on Sunday.

Colorado Springs Fire Department said the person had a minor fall and rescuers needed to use a high angle tool called “the wheel” to evacuate them from their location to the ambulance.

CSFD says the person had two therapy dogs that needed to be accounted for, so firefighters transported them with the person to the hospital.

The age and gender of the person have not been released.

No further details have been released at this time.