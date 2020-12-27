Person rescued after driving off cliff edge near Red Cliff Bridge

RED CLIFF, Colo.– Crews rescued a person who drove off the roadway near the Red Cliff Bridge early Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol reported a Jeep drove over the embankment about 200 feet down, and landed on its roof.

One person was rescued and brought up to the roadway using a rope system.

Engine 5, Engine 7 & Battalion 12 responded and were assisted by Engine 3 from Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Police Department and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

No word on the condition of the driver.