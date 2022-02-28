Update: This story has been updated with new information.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a train.

On Monday, at approximately 4:45 p.m. CSPD responded to a call for assistance, according to CSPD.

Reports stated that a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation train struck a woman who was on the tracks located near Sierra Madre Street and Mill Street.

Upon arrival, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and CSPD contacted trains crewmembers and located the woman’s body under the train.

The El Paso County Coroner’s office responded and took possession of the unidentified woman.

No information related to the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the incident have been released.

This article will be updated.