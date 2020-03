COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a person was found dead near S Nevada and I-25 on Saturday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m., CSPD says the person was found in Fountain Creek in the 1200 block of S Nevada.

Officers say the person was below the bridge that is just north of the I-25 north-bound off-ramp.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said they did not observe any signs of foul play.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Stay with FOX21 News for updates.