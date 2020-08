COLORADO SPRINGS– One person is dead after a crash near Highway 24 and 21st Street in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 21st Street.

One person died on scene and another was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further details have been provided. The crash is under investigation.