Person brandishes weapon inside Citadel Mall, Colorado Springs Police respond

Colorado Springs Police officers respond to the Citadel Mall after an incident on August 7.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to the Citadel Mall at 750 Citadel Drive East on the southeast side of the city Friday afternoon.

Officers told a FOX21 News crew a person inside the mall had brandished a weapon, but that the weapon had not discharged.

It is not clear if an arrest was made, officers on scene said they were actively investigating the incident and talking to witnesses in the area.

The Citadel Mall was open for business at the time of this writing.

A check-in with the Colorado Springs Police Department revealed a long list of police calls related to incidents at the mall in 2020 alone. Eight of those calls directly mention a weapon, many others are related to theft, patterns of crime, disturbances, and more.

