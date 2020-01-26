Permanent airtanker base to be built at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS– A $20 million dollar permanent airtanker base and new ramp will be built at the Colorado Springs Airport, the US Forest Service and City of Colorado Springs announced on Saturday.

The new airtanker base will support aerial firefighting efforts in the Rocky Mountain region and surrounding areas.

The announcement comes after the Forest Service and Colorado Springs Airport signed an agreement on January 24 to share the costs for construction and maintenance, currently budgeted for around $20 million.

The base will support airtankers of all sizes and be able to serve a 600-mile radius, including Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, southern Montana, southeastern Idaho, eastern Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, western Iowa, and western Missouri.

Year after year, much of the West is forced to deal with horrible wildfires that burn millions of acres. Our firefighters in Colorado and around the country risk everything to protect our communities, and it is our duty to make sure they have every possible tool at their disposal to safely fight wildfires. Senator Cory Gardner

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for springs of 2020 with completion scheduled for 2021.