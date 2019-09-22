People ran over by stolen golf cart at Pueblo Chile Fest

PUEBLO, Colo. — A hit and run during the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, the chaos caught on camera.

This video above taken moments after a golf cart ran over several people in the middle of the festival.

Pueblo Police believe the golf cart was stolen. Witnesses say it was driven by two men and hit an elderly woman as well as other people.

Witnesses say the drivers of the cart ran away after dragging one woman several feet.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Police told FOX21 Saturday night one suspect was in custody.

However, police still ask any witnesses to come forward about this incident.