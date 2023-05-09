(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a hit-and-run crash seriously injured a pedestrian in the late evening of Monday, May 8.

According to CSPD, on Monday at around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Fillmore Street near North Nevada Avenue about a report of a hit and run.

When officers arrived on the scene, a victim was being taken to the hospital by AMR in serious but stable condition, the victim was determined to have suffered serious bodily injury in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash, so far no suspect information is available.