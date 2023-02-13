(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 68-year-old woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was killed on the morning of Feb. 4 in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 68-year-old Marschelle Moss was hit and killed by a truck as she crossed the road in a crosswalk.

CSPD said the Major Crash Team originally responded just before 8 a.m. to the intersection of East Cheyenne Road and South Nevada Avenue on a reported car versus pedestrian crash.

The investigation revealed that Moss was walking across South Nevada in the crosswalk as a truck traveling on E. Cheyenne was making a left turn to head north on Nevada.

As the truck made the turn, it hit Moss, causing life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she later died of her injuries on Feb. 11.

CSPD said this is the third fatal traffic crash of 2023. At this time in 2022, there had been two fatal crashes. CSPD added that no arrests have been made, though the investigation is ongoing. At this time, speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the investigation.