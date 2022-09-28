COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that a pedestrian was hit and killed in eastern Colorado Springs late Tuesday night.

According to CSPD at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 27 officers were called to the 3600 block of Maizeland Road, near North Academy Boulevard, about a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. Officers learned the crash was a hit and run, and the pedestrian died on the scene. CSPD said the pedestrian was walking or riding their bicycle when they were hit by the car, and police said the car left the area northbound on Academy Blvd.

Police say they are investigating this crash and if you have any information contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.