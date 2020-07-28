Pedestrian identified, CSPD needs help to locate deadly hit-and-run suspect

Picture of a vehicle similar to, but not the actual vehicle, that fled the scene of the crash. Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, July 20, 2020, at approximately 10:32 P.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a crash involving an automobile and a pedestrian near the intersection of N. Circle Drive and Galley Rd.

According to CSPD, 20-year-old Olivia Clark of Colorado Springs was attempting to cross N. Circle Drive at Galley Road heading westbound, when she was struck by a southbound car. Officers say Clark was not in a crosswalk when she was crossing N. Circle Dr. and that the car that struck Clark fled the scene.

On Thursday, July 23, Clark passed away due to the injuries she suffered in the crash.

Olivia Clark, Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Investigators determined the car which fled the scene after the crash is described as an early 2000’s model, silver-colored, Audi All-Road station wagon with moderate front end damage. CSPD is asking for help to identify and locate the car.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.