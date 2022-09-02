COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified a pedestrian who died after they were hit by a car in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 52-year-old Steven Fox of Colorado Springs.

On August 26, around 5:30 p.m. CSPD responded to a two-car crash involving a pedestrian, just north of Motor City. When officers arrived at the intersection of South 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road, they determined that during the crash, one of the cars hit a pedestrian.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a silver Infiniti SUV, traveling north on 8th street, was attempting to make a left turn on Lower Gold Camp Road, when it struck a gray Nissan truck that was traveling south on 8th Street. The crash caused the Nissan to hit the pedestrian, who had just entered the road to cross the street.

The drivers of the two cars involved remained on scene and were not injured. The pedestrian was treated on scene by first responders, before being transferred to the hospital, where he later died.

According to CSPD, this is the 31st fatal traffic accident of 2022. At this same time last year, there were 32 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.