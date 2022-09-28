COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck and killed overnight near I-25 and South Circle Drive.

According to CSPD at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 officers were called to I-25 and South Circle Dr. about a traffic incident. Upon arrival, they found a woman had died after being hit by a semi-truck. Police said the driver remained at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

After the crash, the southbound lanes of I-25 and westbound lanes of the MLK Bypass were closed for several hours, but reopened to traffic at 4:30 a.m. according to police.