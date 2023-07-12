(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An early morning crash turned fatal after police say a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 300 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is near East Platte Avenue and N. Academy Blvd.

Just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, emergency crews arrived at the crash but were unable to help the pedestrian who had died on the scene.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Christopher Hernandez

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the vehicle was traveling northbound on N. Academy Blvd. when the driver veered to the right and drove up on the sidewalk, where the pedestrian was hit.

The driver immediately pulled over and called 911.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded and took over the investigation, closing the 300 block of N. Academy Blvd. southbound for several hours.

Police said neither impairment nor speed appears to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation is ongoing.