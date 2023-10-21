(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a pedestrian died after a hit and run on Friday night Oct. 21.

CSPD responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Tejon Street. Emergency personnel found the pedestrian dead on the scene.

The investigation by CSPD revealed a vehicle was exiting southbound I-25 at the Tejon Exit as a pedestrian was crossing the street. According to CSPD, the vehicle left the scene.

The 1200 block of South Tejone was closed for several hours during the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time and nobody has been arrested at this time. CSPD is working on identifying the vehicle.