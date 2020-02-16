Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton dies at 97

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs local Donald Stratton, one of the last five remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, has passed away at age 97.

Donald passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his wife of nearly 70 years, Velma, and his son Randy.

One of Donald’s final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona.

Donald was just 19 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor sending the Navy’s flagship, the USS Arizona to the depths of Pearl Harbor.

1,177 men perished in that explosion leaving just 300 alive.

Donald Stratton was burned over 65% of his body and escaped the inferno by climbing across a line to a neighboring ship—the USS Vestal.

In 2018, the Fillmore Street bridge over Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs was dedicated in his name.

Click here to learn more about Donald Stratton.