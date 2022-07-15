Bob Salem summited Pikes Peak, after pushing a peanut up the mountain with his nose, on July 15, 2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS — 53-year-old Bob Salem summitted Pikes Peak on Friday morning – after a bit of a “nutty” journey from the base of the mountain.

Salem pushed a peanut up the steep slopes over the past several days — joining a very small group of people who have ever done so — and becoming the first person to do so in the 21st century.

“I love collecting history of the local area and stuff like that, so getting to be a part of it and actually being out there is pretty cool,” he’s said to FOX21 news.

Bill Williams made history in 1929 when he achieved the bizarre feat. Williams did it to win a $50 bet.

“I didn’t lose a bet I actually volunteered for this,” Salem said.

He started his journey on Saturday, July 9 on Barr Trail – hoping to reach the 14,115′ summit by July 17. Salem beat his goal by two days.

