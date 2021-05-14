Peace Officer Memorial honors the sacrifice made by Pikes Peak officers

COLORADO SPRINGS — For decades, the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty are honored on Peace Officer Memorial Day.

On Friday, officers in the Pikes Peak Region took time to honor the sacrifice of their own during a ceremony.

“There is no truer definition of a hero than laying your life for another,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Nisksi.

Families of fallen heroes were also in attendance during the ceremony including the family of Deputy Michah Flick who lost his life in January of 2018.

“In the midst of so much uncertainty and change and social pressures, to come here and to see this space set in the mountains with pictures of our loved ones, it’s a reset,” said Rachael Flick.

The name of Deputy Jeff Hopkins was carved into the Colorado Springs’ Peace Officer Memorial earlier this week.

Hopkins died in April of 2020 after contracting COVID-19, his death was ruled as a line of duty death.

“Unfortunately for many of us here today, we know what it’s like to lose a fellow officer and the loss of Deputy Hopkins shook our entire community,” Chief Niski said.