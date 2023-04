(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman who was last seen in the early afternoon on Sunday, April 9.

PCSO said 61-year-old Marjorie Jean Gossard of Pueblo West is 5’7″ and weighs about 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

According to PCSO, she drives a 2018 blue Chevy Sonic with license plate DHK-630.

If you have seen Gossard or know anything about her whereabouts, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #10077.