(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) K9 alerted deputies to drugs and weapons inside a backpack that was apparently ditched after a rollover crash on I-25 on Monday, March 20.

According to PCSO, while deputies were assisting the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) with the crash near mile marker 112, a witness reported seeing an occupant in a vehicle throw a backpack in a trash can at the nearby southbound rest area.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

When deputies found the backpack, K9 Edo alerted their handler Deputy Martinez of possible drugs inside. PCSO said deputies found a stuffed bunny inside the backpack with a jar of fentanyl concealed inside of it, along with a handgun that had an altered serial number.

K9 Edo also alerted deputies to possible drugs inside the vehicle. CSP is now investigating the crash along with the drug and handgun recovery.

On Monday, PCSO congratulated the work of K9 Edo and Deputy Martinez on Twitter.