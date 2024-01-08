(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking the community for help identifying a man whose body was found east of the City in November 2023 near the Arkansas River, based on the clothes he was last wearing.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to the Arkansas River near La Salle Road on Nov. 21 after a man walking with his dog found a body on the riverbank. PCSO said the body is believed to have been there for several weeks.

PCSO said investigators have been working to identify the man, who was fully clothed, but had no identification on him.

The man’s race is unknown. He had a black beard approximately one inch long and short black hair. He was about 5’10” tall and was wearing clothes similar to those pictured below:

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

He was wearing a Michael Kors patterned shirt, Levi’s jeans size 36×32, Levi’s underwear, and size 10 boots.

PCSO said a fingerprint has been collected but no match has been made. DNA testing is underway.

If you know who this may be, you are asked to contact Detective Vanessa Simpson at (719) 583-6436.