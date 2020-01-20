Pawprints for a purpose

PUEBLO, Colo. — The red panda’s at the Pueblo Zoo painted for a good cause.

For a brief time Monday afternoon, zoo-goers got a chance to see red panda Priya paint, with the help of zookeepers of course.

The panda walked through the paint and then onto the canvas creating a paw print picture. The canvases and prints will be sold online and the money raised will be going to help out animals who have been hurt by the Australia wildfires. Pueblo Zoo is partnering with the American Association of Zoo Keepers, and DocuMart to bring a special gift for the donations.

Every paw-print has a purpose! So… why is this Panda painting? It’s for a good cause, we’ll tell you about it on @FOX21News tonight. pic.twitter.com/dBfbuqMZIO — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) January 20, 2020

There were only about 50 original canvases and the rest will be prints. To purchase the paintings click here. The zoo won’t be sending them out for a few weeks.

FOX21 will have more to this story tonight.