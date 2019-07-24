Paving projects will impact Pueblo roads next week

A paving project will impact traffic on US HWY 50C in Pueblo beginning July 29.

PUEBLO — Starting the week of July 29, Colorado Department of Transportation crews will begin milling and paving US Highway 50C from the Salt Creek Bridge to 4th Street in Pueblo.

Work will begin at the Salt Creek Bridge and extend into the City of Pueblo to 4th street.

Milling and paving operations should be complete by the end of September, although weather will be a factor in that estimation.

Access will be available to all businesses in the affected area.

Travel Impacts:

Regular work hours are Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. No weekend work is anticipated.

Single lane closures in each direction on US 50C from the Salt Creek Bridge (MP 2.35) to 4th Street (MP 0.04).

Intersecting streets will be closed at US 50C during milling

and paving work. Closures will be limited to the locations work is actively taking place, and motorists will be detoured to blocks east and west of the closure.

and paving work. Closures will be limited to the locations work is actively taking place, and motorists will be detoured to blocks east and west of the closure. Motorists should expect some delays while work is underway.

There will be no milling or paving during the Colorado State Fair, from August 23 to September 2.

This work is part of a project run by CDOT and contractor Tony J. Beltramo & Sons, Inc. The two agencies are completing work on the US 50C (Santa Fe Ave./Dr.) 4th St. to Baxter Rd. Overlay and Drainage project. The goals are drainage improvements, ADA ramp upgrades, and milling and paving on US 50C.