Paving, bridge work on Highway 24 to start soon

Monday an $11.5 million resurfacing project on Highway 24 kicking off.

It’s expected to last until 2020.

Crews say they are going to hold off on big closures until after July 4, hoping to not impact holiday mountain traffic or Pikes Peak Hill Climb visitors.

On average, about 40,000 cars come through this part of highway 24 every day. That’s half as much as the more than 80,000 cars that go through the gap. Like the I-25 gap, Highway 24 will soon be slow moving cone zone.

The new cone zone will be popping up along U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and the mountain communities west of Manitou.

CDOT excutive director Shoshana Lew said the project is long over.

So much so, maintenance crews were working over time.

I know it’s kind of balshphemy but we were praying to the rain gods that it wouldnt rain that day, because anytime we got a little bit of rain or snow, or anything like that, we got more pot holes opening up,” said Brad Byron with CDOT.

But now for the first time since 2004, the 7-mile stretch of highway 24 between 8th street and the Waldo Canyon entrance will get a fresh coat of asphalt.

“We got about 15 years out of this pavement life, that’s what we expect,” said Dave Watt. “It’s been a rougher spring, with weather aqnd ocld temputature and moisture we have.”

“Our goal is to reduce traffic deaths and traffic injuries,” said Karen Rowe with CDOT.

This project focusing on re-paving, safety improvements but also bridge work.

Because traffic will pick up for summertime camping tips and mountain tourism. CDOT said they won’t be working during peak traffic times meaning they will work through the night and avoid weekends to have minimal impact.

At times they will be lowering the speed limit to 45 and reducing lanes to keep their crews safe.

“We thank everybody for their patience, it is going to be a little bit inconvenient, again this is a necessary project to complete. We are looking forward to completing it on budget, on time and safely,” Watt said.

The paving project is expected to last through December 2019, but bridge projects will continue into 2020.