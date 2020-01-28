Krystal Lee Kenney, Patrick Frazee’s mistress, to hear sentence Tuesday

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Krystal Lee Kenney, the key witness in the murder trial of Patrick Frazee, will be sentenced on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Teller County Courthouse.

Kenney pleaded guilty to a felony charge of evidence tampering back in February of 2019. As part of the plea, she testified against Patrick Frazee in the murder trial of his fiancée and Woodland Park mother, Kelsey Berreth.

With little physical evidence, prosecutors relied heavily on the testimony of Kenney, a former Idaho nurse who has known Frazee more than a decade.

In November, Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 156 years. A jury found him guilty of beating his fiancée to death with a baseball bat and setting the woman’s remains on fire to hide the evidence at his family’s property.

In her testimony, Kenney said she was Frazee’s mistress, and she drove from Idaho to help clean up the crime scene after Frazee killed Berreth. She testified that she used bleach to clean up the crime scene.

Kenney said Frazee tried to convince her to kill Berreth several times before he called to tell her that she ‘had a mess to clean up’ at Berreth’s home.

Kenney acknowledged she took Berreth’s cellphone with her to Idaho at Frazee’s request to try to deceive investigators about Berreth’s whereabouts.

After Frazee was sentenced, 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May described the plea deal with Kenney as a “deal with the devil” that he wasn’t proud of.

The Berreth Family will likely call in to hear the sentencing for Kenney which is expected to last at least two hours. The Berreth’s have said they have yet to see any remorse from Kenney and that she was an active participant in the crime, “all she didn’t do was swing the bat.”

Berreth’s body has yet to be found.

Colorado Springs-based criminal defense lawyer Patrick Mika spoke with FOX21 ahead of Kenney’s sentencing:

I think under these circumstances given her role and given the incredible oppourtunity of only having a three year sentence in this case, she seriously could have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and, in part, may have spent 48 years of her life in prison if she were convicted, so this has really been a gift for her. Patrick Mika

Kenney faces anywhere from probation up to three years in prison for her role in Berreth’s murder.

