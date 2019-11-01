Patrick Frazee trial: A look at the timeline of events

Patrick Frazee is on trial for the November 2018 murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, in Teller County.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A jury was seated and opening statements in the trial against Patrick Frazee got underway Friday in a Teller County Courtroom.

Frazee is facing six charges in connection with the disappearance and murder of Kelsey Berreth, his fiance, with whom he shared a daughter.

As the trial makes its way through court, FOX21 Digital NOW compiled a timeline of events to clarify what has, so far, been revealed in the case.

Berreth’s mother last spoke with her, by phone, on November 22, 2018. And, on that same day, video surveillance footage from the Safeway Grocery Store in Woodland Park shows Berreth inside, with her daughter.

On November 25, Berreth’s phone pinged at a location in Gooding, Idaho, some 800 miles from home. Two text messages were sent at that time: one telling her boss at Doss Aviation in Pueblo that she wouldn’t be at work for the next week, the other to Frazee.

On December 2, 2018, Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, reported her missing and requested a welfare check. Meanwhile, supporters created a Facebook page, hoping to drum up attention for the case and find information. They also held vigils to support the Berreth family.

Later that week, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations lent its support to the search for Berreth.

On December 14, 2018, officals announced they would execute a search warrant at Frazee’s mother’s ranch in Florissant. The following day, they reported they had concluded the search of the 34-acre property, and found no sign of Berreth.

Officials interviewed Krystal Kenney, Frazee’s ex-girlfriend, on December 20, 2018. Kenney said she had engaged in an intimate relationship with Frazee, and confessed he had asked her to kill Berreth multiple times. She claimed Frazee described the deadly assault to her after burning Berreth’s remains and had asked her to clean up the mess.

Frazee was arrested on December 21, 2018 and the disappearance case changed to a murder investigation.

At the start of 2019, Berreth’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Frazee. His defense team has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Months after Frazee’s arrest, Kenney was also charged in connection to the case. She plead guilty to tampering with evidence on Februrary 8 of this year, as part of a plea deal. She has agreed to testify against Frazee as part of that deal and faces the possibility of three years behind bars.

Later that month, investigators began to search the Midway Landfill in Fountain for Berreth’s remains but, after an eight-week-long effort by multiple agencies came up empty-handed, called it off.

Frazee appeared in court on May 24, 2019 for an arraignment, at which time he entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to all charges against him.

A jury of 12 people and 4 alternates was seated on November 1 and opening statements began later that day.

If convicted, Frazee faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.