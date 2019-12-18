Patrick Frazee moved to facility in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo — The man convicted of killing Kelsey Berreth, Patrick Frazee, has been transferred to a Cañon City facility.

He is now housed at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City, according to the online inmate search of the Colorado Department of Correction.

Frazee was found guilty on November 19 for the murder of his fiance Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day of 2018.

He is also guilty of three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.