Patrick Frazee files notice of appeal in connection to murder of Kelsey Berreth

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., — FOX21 News has confirmed Patrick Frazee, the man found guilty of killing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, filed a notice to appeal his conviction.

A spokesperson with the Teller County Courthouse confirmed the notice was filed on January 6.

In November, a Teller County jury found Patrick Frazee guilty on all six felony counts in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

The six counts include two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a body, and three counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.

He is currently assigned to the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway.

Krystal Lee Kenney, who made a plea deal with prosecutors and was convicted of tampering with evidence, will appear in court January 28 for her sentencing.