Patchwork of PPE provisions meet teachers as they return to the classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS–As the debate ensues on when to allow students back in classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers across the Pikes Peak region are already coming back to buildings as August begins.

Last month, teachers from various districts’ education associations called on El Paso County Public Health to create county-wide requirements for reopening schools in order to avoid their fears of districts skimping on steps to allow in-person learning. Weeks ahead of students returning, PPE standards are proving to be far from uniform across the county.

“Classroom teachers will not be furnished with masks by the district and must provide them at their own expense.” said the spouse of one teacher working in one of the area districts, saying their family and others are concerned about how that particular district is handling personal protective equipment.

Across the area, in Widefield School District 3, Communications Director Samantha Briggs says, the district has used CARES ACT money to buy extra masks in the case students or staff forget them, but everyone is required to bring their own, as part of the dress code students and parents will sign.

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 and Harrison District 2 will be providing masks. District 49 told FOX21 masks was not part of their coronavirus relief fund spending.

Governor Jared Polis has promised teachers one N95 mask per week for each teacher once students return to the classroom.

“Keeping teachers, students, and school staff as safe as possible as kids head back to school is the State’s top priority. The Governor is thrilled to be working to distribute medical-grade masks to educators across our state in private and public schools alike.” Conor Cahill, the Governor’s spokesperson, said in part.

The masks will begin to be distributed on August 17, Cahill said. In the meantime, teachers are buying their own masks as they return to work in the weeks before that time.

“You have to wear socks to work, you buy your own socks, you have to wear masks to work, you wear your own mask,” Briggs said of the time before the state’s N95 masks arrive, “So, they will be provided at least one or two from their building, I’m sure. We will have those extras, but really it’s going to be on them to include that in their wardrobe.”

Briggs says some schools have ordered masks for staff and students that are designed around their mascots. District Three will provide face shields to teachers in addition to masks before students’ return.

Masks, a relatively cheap item for individuals to buy when not in need of medical quality, are the start of the concerns. As the FOX21 Viewer describes, not all classrooms will have hand sanitizer when students return.

“Therefore teachers are paying for this at their own expense,” they said under the agreement of anonymity as they fear retaliation.

Briggs says for her district, it will be in every classroom.

Not every district responded to our questions by the time of this posting.