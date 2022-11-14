(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A passenger who died following a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Colorado Springs in October, has been identified and a family member arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Monday, Oct. 31, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, on Friday, Oct. 28 just after 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard for a three-car crash with serious injuries.

When officers arrived, they learned that a Nissan Altima, driven by 54-year-old Michael Tapia Sr. was headed eastbound on Lake Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn on East Cheyenne Road.

According to CSPD, as the Nissan was turning left, it apparently struck a Jeep SUV in the intersection, causing both vehicles to spin. As the Jeep spun, the engine from the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle striking a Subaru at the intersection.

Courtesy: CSFD

Courtesy: CSFD

Courtesy: CSFD

Courtesy: CSFD

Officers said that Tapia Sr. allegedly got out of the Nissan and attempted to leave the area. Three other people from the Nissan and two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Police said Tapia Sr. was eventually found and also taken to the hospital, where Tapia Jr. later died of their injuries.

Tapia Sr. has been arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide, according to police.

CSPD said there have been 50 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 42 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.